Ballymahon Trad Session in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland this weekend

A trad session will be held in Skelly's pub, Ballymahon on Friday, July 6 next in aid of Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland.

The session will feature top class musicians such as Mick Foster, Willie Kavanagh, Noel Battle, Packie Campbell, George Farrar, Paddy Maguire, Liz Maguire, Moyra Fraser and Padraig Campbell.

Also in support of Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland, Kathleen and Laura Kavanagh are taking part inthe Skydive against suicide 2017 in Clonbullogue.

There will be a raffle and spot prizes on the night and all proceeds will go to a very worthy cause.

The trad Session will take place in Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon this Friday July 6, starting at 9pm.