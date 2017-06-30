Relics of St Teresa of Calcutta to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral later this month
Relics of St Teresa of Calcutta to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral later this month
A first class relic of St Teresa of Calcutta, known to many as Mother Teresa, will arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford,town on Monday, July 31 next.
The relics will remain at the Cathedra until Wednesday, August 2.
The event is being organised by the Knights of Columbanus and more details will be announced closer to the arrival date.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on