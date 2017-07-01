Popular Longford Parish Priest celebrates 50 years

The popular priest has spent the last 27 years working as the Parish Priest of Legan and Ballycloghan.

The sun shone brightly down on the parish as Fr Peter, his family, former classmates, brother priests, parishioners and friends enjoyed the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Proceedings kicked off with a Mass of thanksgiving at 5pm in St Mary’s Church, Legan, which was celebrated by Bishop Francis Duffy and assisted by priests from adjoining parishes, classmates from Fr Peter’s ordination year, teaching colleagues and former students.

Celebrations continued with a meal in the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule, and presentations were made to Fr Peter by the Pastoral Council on behalf of the people of the parish, and by the Board of Management of Lenamore National School.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations, an overwhelmed, but very happy Fr Brady spoke of his gratitude to the people and the Pastoral Council, who organised and coordinated the event.

The parishioners wish Fr Brady many more years.