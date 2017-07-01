Longford District Court: Found in possession of cannabis

Michael Godla, 1 Annaly Court, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being in possession of cannabis resin at Grafton Court, Longford on October 27, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that on the date in question at 4:40pm, Garda Gillespie was on foot patrol in that particular area of Longford town when he met with a group of young men.

“Garda Gillespie detected a strong smell of cannabis and the defendant was subsequently searched,” continued the Inspector.

“Following the search, the defendant was found with the substance.”

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said that at the time of the incident, her client had been suffering from depression.

“He is originally from Slovakia and is of very limited means at the moment,” she continued.

“Mr Godla has been living here for the last few years and would be very willing to engage in community service if it were to be considered by the court.”

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant, and fined him accordingly before proceedings were concluded.