Gerard Anthony Menswear Carrick-on-Shannon 30th anniversary celebrations

n a sunny Thursday in June of 1987, Gerard Anthony Menswear opened its doors for the first time with a determined and experienced captain at the helm in Carrick-on-Shannon, and a captain he would need to be in chartering the many challenges that hundreds of Irish retailers faced over the course of the past three decades.

Raised by parents who both had experience in retail, Gerard worked at their shoe business from the age of ten. With the downturn of his parents’ retail business and the mass emigration of youth caused by two harsh recessions, Gerard was forced to take a sales role representing the Irish firm ‘’Irene Foundations’’ which took him on the road to meet retailers in Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.

It was while working for this company that Gerard realised he was running his businesses properly, but didn’t have the market to help it thrive. A sad fact at that time, Gerard noticed, was that only two students from a class of thirty-two had remained in Gerard’s home town.

Gerard then approached a local auctioneer in 1987 to see if it was possible to open a shop in Longford or Sligo and was convinced to open on the high street in Carrick-on-Shannon.

On the particular Thursday the shop opened, Gerard Anthony Menswear made their first sale of a pair of socks costing £1.20 and a local supermarket owner came in and asked if he could put £5 into the till for luck - it must have worked, because the following 21 years would see the business go from strength to strength creating the need for a larger premises.

Gerard Anthony Menswear has not survived 30 years without valuing and knowing its customers, their lifestyles and their budgets. Each employee is trained to be part of an honest team understanding the needs of the conservative gent or the modern day male.

With a magic combination of three unique selling points, Gerard Anthony Menswear combines high end with value brands as well as accessibility and free parking with outstanding customer service.

Having survived the most recent recession from 2009 to 2013, Gerard faces challenges that can be seen on the horizon, the most recent being the uncertainty of Brexit since July 2016, which has caused lack of confidence in consumer spending.

However not one to shy away from a challenge, Gerard has a knack of finding opportunity in each one, which no doubt is the main contributing factor that has made Gerard Anthony the success story in menswear retail in Ireland for the past 30 years.

Gerard Anthony Menswear is a two-storey destination shop that caters to men of all ages and for all occasions divided into four sections:

Gerard Anthony Lifestyle is aimed at the classic man who favour timeless styles from Bugatti, CasaModa, Gant and Tommy Hilfiger

GA2 is targeted towards the younger age groups with Superdry, G-Star, Fred Perry, Levis to name a few of the brands on offer.

Gerard Anthony Formal presents collections from Remus Uomo, Daniel Grahame, Calvin Klein to cater for the younger and contemporary male.

Wedding Department speaks for itself to help every groom find the tux of his dreams and give him some tips to calm his nerves!

No 30th anniversary should go without a celebration, so Gerard Anthony Menswear is holding a night of comedy and fun in aid of the North West Hospice with the many personalities of Oliver Callan, a casino, an auction presented by Liam Farrell and hosted by Anne-Marie Gannon, RTE Today Show fashion stylist.

This fun and glam event will be taking place at the Bush Hotel on Friday, June 30.

Tickets are great value at €20 and can be purchased instore or by phone from Gerard Anthony Menswear 071-9621093.