Longford Show to attract top pedigree breeders from all over the country

It was a major coup for the committee of this year’s Longford Show & Country Fair when Edgeworthstown company Paul & Vincent announced its €2,000 sponsorship of the Hereford Championship.

This, says local Hereford breeder, JJ Farrell will attract breeders from all over the country to Lisnamuck this Sunday when the much loved traditional agri show takes place at Sunnyside.

Mr Farrell, who is a very well know Hereford breeder here, has been involved with Longford Show & Country Fair for over 20 years now and he admits it is a tradition that has been handed down to him from his father and grandfather.

The local cattle breeder says that while there have been many changes over the years, one of the most notable differences at the show now is the quality of livestock, particularly cattle.

“Cattle quality has really improved over the years and in fact it has become very professional,” he said, before pointing out that whether it’s commercial or pedigree animals on display, the effort begins from the moment the mother is put in calf.

“So it has become very professional from that end of things.”

Meanwhile, for the Farrells, Co Longford Show & Country Fair is a much loved home ground for showcasing their pedigree animals.

It is an important annual event for them.

“It is our local shop window really,” added Mr Farrell.

“It gives us an opportunity to showcase our cattle and for people to recognise us as Hereford breeders.

“There are lots of breeders across the country and these classes give everyone an opportunity to showcase what they have.”

Mr Farrell says that Longford Show & Country Fair is part of our culture, our heritage, a way of life that we have all grown up with.

“I even asked my own son if he would continue on with all of this and he said he would,” the Longford man smiled, before pointing out that the fact the show moves to different venues every year affords more and more people the opportunity to come along and enjoy all the very best of rural life that the county has to offer.

“We are born into it,” JJ Farrell concluded.