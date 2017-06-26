Gardaí call on all road users to take greater care this summer

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are appealing to all road users to take greater care on the roads this summer, which traditionally carries higher risk for them.

“Even though we are showing a decrease in road fatalities compared to 2016, we can never afford to be complacent on the roads,” Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid, Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said.

“As of today’s date there have been 76 road fatalities, 11 fewer compared to this date last year, while over half of all fatalities (52%) have occurred on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

“The summer months are typically high risk periods due to a number of factors.”

Chief Superintendent Reid went on to say that currently there were many people travelling around Ireland, including visitors to Ireland, who were in unfamiliar surroundings.

“The schools will be off and more children will be out playing on the roads; there will be more agricultural vehicles, cyclists and motorcycles sharing the roads with other road users,” he added.

“All of these factors increase the risk for all road users during the summer months.”

Meanwhile, statistics show that 21 people lost their lives on Irish roads last July, the highest of any month since June 2012.

“We do not want that to be repeated this July or in any month going forward,” the Chief Superintendent continued.

“Although 2017 is showing a reduction in road fatalities we can never afford to be complacent.

“The summer months carry higher risk on the roads so no matter how you use it, take extra care.”

Gardaí say there is a spike in pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist casualties over the summer.

“The fine weather brings more people out to get some fresh air and exercise,” said Chief Superintendent Reid.

“As drivers we need to be on the lookout for them.

“Worryingly ten cyclists have lost their lives to date on the road compared to four for the same period last year.

“Slow down and expect the unexpected.”