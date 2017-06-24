Longford District Court: Drove car to get morphine for ill sister

Chris Lattimore, 89 Springlawn, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving without insurance at Earl Street, Longford on September 13, 2016.

The defendant appeared before the court pleading guilty to the charge and defending himself.

Addressing Judge Hughes directly, Mr Lattimore said that his sister had been very seriously ill at the time of the incident and required morphine.

He said there was no other member of the family available to help out so he took it upon himself to drive the car into town, collect the morphine in the pharmacy and drop the pain relief to his sister.

Mr Lattimore also told the court that his father was not long dead at the time and his daughter had been beaten up in school.

He said that life was difficult for him at the time and he drove his car on the date in question only because he wanted to help his sister who really needed the pain relief then.

The court also heard that when the defendant was on his way round to his sister’s house, he collided with a buggy that contained a child being pushed by its parent.

He assured Judge Hughes that no harm had come to the child but indicated that he had damaged the back wheel of the buggy in the incident.

“I bought the woman a new buggy; she was happy and everything was sorted out there,” the defendant added.

Meanwhile, Garda Rosney told the court it was as a result of the defendant’s collision with the buggy that he was called to the scene.

After investigating the matter further at the time, he discovered that the defendant was not insured to drive, the Garda informed the court.

Meanwhile, Mr Lattimore told the Judge that he was currently unemployed, in receipt of Disability Allowance and had worked in England for most of his life.

“When I came back here, I did work locally for a while,” the defendant continued, before pointing out that is sister subsequently died in Sligo some weeks after the incident.

He added, “I don’t have much money Judge because I had to borrow money so that I could stay with my sister during her final days in Sligo”.

During his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes said he would not disqualify the defendant and was making an exception in the case before him.

“I’m going to make and exception here,” Judge Hughes told the defendant.

“I won’t disqualify you but I am going to impose a small fine and give you plenty of time to pay it.”

Before bringing matters to a conclusion, the Judge subsequently convicted the defendant and fined him €105 giving him three months to pay.