Mental health Engagement Sessions in Longford

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Become Aware of mental health at free meetings in Portlaoise

Mental Health Engagement Sessions are taking place in both Longford and Mullingar in July 2017.

The sessions are participation workshops about developing a Local Forum to integrate the voice of Mental Health Service Users, Family Members and Carers into services. At the sessions people will find out further information about what a local mental health forum is, how to get involved and some of the activities a forum might work on.