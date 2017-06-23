Mental health Engagement Sessions in Longford
Mental Health Engagement Sessions are taking place in both Longford and Mullingar in July 2017.
The sessions are participation workshops about developing a Local Forum to integrate the voice of Mental Health Service Users, Family Members and Carers into services. At the sessions people will find out further information about what a local mental health forum is, how to get involved and some of the activities a forum might work on.
