Footpath works continue at Chapel Street, Longford town

Longford county Council would like to inform residents of Longford town that footpath works continue this week on Chapel Street.

Drainage works have been taking place for the last few days at the junction and and in order to facilitate that,the road will be closed at the junction of St Mels Roadd and Chapel Street from 8am-7pm.

Works are expected to be completed within a day or two and upon completion, the junction of Chapel Street and the Tesco Carpark will reopen to traffic.

Works will also continue over the coming days on all footpaths in the area. Further road closures will be necessary at a later date and advance notifications will be provided.