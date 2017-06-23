Longford Cllr Nolan in 'shovel ready' plea

Those were the cautionary soundings made by Cllr Peggy Nolan at a meeting of Longford County Council last week.

Cllr Nolan led calls for each municipal area to formalise a list of possible ventures which could succeed on the back of capital funding.

“This needs to be done in conjunction with each municipal district and our partners in PPN (Public Participation Network) so that when funding is available we are in a prime position to avail of what is available.”