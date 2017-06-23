Maori healer to visit Ardagh on Sunday

Dane, or Ma Uta Kumara in Maori, has been travelling the world healing the waters from the Mississipi to the Thames and the Nile, and the energy along the leylines of the earth.

He has chosen Ardagh because of its ancient significance.

Ma Uta Kumara will be passing ancient knowledge to the people of Longford from a place that is not known in our modern times, information beyond the library.

The Maori did not divulge their knowledge to the institutions and at first people travelled to their mystery schools.

They still today keep some information within the wisdom masters but Ma Uta Kumara is happy to speak with those who wish to speak with him and pass his ancient wisdom on.

For more information contact Ann (087) 232 6553 or Annette (086) 302 7602 in Creative Ardagh or Dane directly on mauriorasociety@gmail.com.

Bookings are taken directly on www.mauriorasociety.com.

Ma Uta Kumara was a rugby coach in his native New Zealand and has agreed to teach those who wish to learn the new Haka.

He believes followers will be inspired by the healing thus “bringing the winning nature of ourselves forth”.

Perhaps the Lions will succeed in New Zealand when we connect to the earth and say our new Haka!