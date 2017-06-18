Longford County Choir success

The recent concert by Longford County Choir was a resounding success, as was the post concert reception for the Longford/Westmeath Argentine community.

It was an amazing and wonderful gathering.

Chief among the distinguished guests were Anne Byrne, whose father was born in Argentina and she is hale and hearty in her 102nd year.

Luis Delaney, an Argentine home on holiday in Co Longford, was also in the gathering along with several members of the Longford/Westmeath Argentine Society.

The choirs' own Rheda Quinn was also celebrating her Argentine connection - in that Lorenzo McGovern, Argentine Ambassador to Ireland in the 1950s is a cousin.

The choir have a long break until mid September and over 20 will travel to Renne in Btittany in early July to celebrate Longford's twinning with Noyal Chatillon Sur Seiche.