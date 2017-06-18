Three year driving ban removed after appeal to Longford Circuit Court

A man who appeared before Longford Circuit Court recently appealing a driving disqualification that he was handed down in the district court earlier this year after he was convicted of dangerous driving, succeeded in having the conviction reduced to careless driving and having his driving disqualification removed.

Dumitru Danila (29), 13 St James Court, Echlin Street, Dublin 8, appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson convicted of dangerous driving at Minard, Longford on November 23, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, State solicitor Mark Connellan said that when the defendant was convicted in the district court he had been disqualified from driving for three years and fined €500.

Mr Connellan said that matter centred around an incident that took place while Mr Danila was driving his car along the main N4 last year.

The court heard that he was driving on the road when he overtook a number of cars on the inside.

“The main witness in this case subsequently rang the gardaí and when they came out to the scene they apprehended the defendant,” continued Mr Connellan before pointing out that Mr Danila was then prosecuted and brought before the district court.

Judge Johnson was also told that the defendant had no previous convictions.

In mitigation, the defendant’s counsel, Mr Cleary BL said that his client was prepared to accept careless driving (Section 52 of the Road Traffic Act) in the matter.

Counsel also pointed out that his client has no previous convictions and his car was taxed and had an NCT cert on the date in question.

“There was no indication that he was speeding or anything like that,” Mr Cleary BL continued.

“Mr Danila works in a restaurant in Malahide and earns €350 per week.

“He works the night shift there and needs his car to get to work.”

The court went on to hear that the defendant had been living in Ireland since 2015 and had purchased the car just two months before the incident on the N4.

Following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Johnson reduced the charge to careless driving.

The Judge also removed the disqualification, but increased the fine to €1,000.

Before concluding matters, Judge Johnson allowed the defendant three months to pay the fine.