Pig racing event to raise Longford Festival funds

One of the opening events of this year’s Longford Summer Festival will see the return of pig racing to Earl St this Saturday evening with the first of six races at 8.30pm.

The races are ran under very strict animal welfare conditions and the care of the animals is paramount. The organisers ran a similar event here two years ago and it was very popular.

The races take place in the carpark at the front of Mollaghan’s Furniture World, thanks to the support and goodwill of Michael and Dorothy Mollaghan.

In addition to the racing there will also be live entertainment and a great evening’s fun is assured.

You can still sponsor a pig, trainer, jockey or owner for the races and sponsorship cards are available to complete in the Tally-Ho Bar, Market Bar, Andy Byrne’s, Valentine’s or McKeon’s. You can sponsor any of the options for just €5 each.

All proceeds from the Saturday evening event will go towards offsetting the cost of the four live music performances that will take centre stage at the festival the following weekend.

It will open with Jimmy Buckley on Thursday, June 22 on Main Street (8-11pm) and then it is the turn of Jake Carter on Ballymahon Street on Friday night from 8-11pm.

Local favourites Brave Giant will be the star attraction on Main Street on the Saturday night (8-11pm) while Jerry Fish will perform along Ballymahon Street on Sunday rom 4-8pm.