Guided walk around Co Longford's Abbeyshrule

Marking the arrival of  The Climate Justice Candle to the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic parishes of Tashinny, Carrickedmond-Abbeyshrule, next weekend, June 17/18, a guided walk  will commence at 7:50pm from the church in Abbeyshrule.

The walk will then  proceed around the village highlighting the many projects of sustainability that are part of the village landscape, giving us ideas to enhance our environmental awareness and our climate justice footprint. 

The walk will conclude with a cup of tea and a chat in the Rustic Inn.

 The candle will be first  installed at the Vigil Mass, 7pm, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, and over the next few weeks the  travelling Climate Justice Candle will be in Holy Trinity Church, Tashinny,  Sacred Heart Church, Carrickedmond,  and Colehill and Tashinny Primary Schools, both of which are green schools.

 An Ecumenical Service of Prayer and Reflection – incorporating  thanksgiving and petition with songs of creation,  the environmental ethos and  work  of our churches, schools, tidy towns, farming, other organisations, and individuals  -  will take place on  Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 8pm.