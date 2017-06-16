Guided walk around Co Longford's Abbeyshrule

Marking the arrival of The Climate Justice Candle to the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic parishes of Tashinny, Carrickedmond-Abbeyshrule, next weekend, June 17/18, a guided walk will commence at 7:50pm from the church in Abbeyshrule.

The walk will then proceed around the village highlighting the many projects of sustainability that are part of the village landscape, giving us ideas to enhance our environmental awareness and our climate justice footprint.

The walk will conclude with a cup of tea and a chat in the Rustic Inn.

The candle will be first installed at the Vigil Mass, 7pm, in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, and over the next few weeks the travelling Climate Justice Candle will be in Holy Trinity Church, Tashinny, Sacred Heart Church, Carrickedmond, and Colehill and Tashinny Primary Schools, both of which are green schools.

An Ecumenical Service of Prayer and Reflection – incorporating thanksgiving and petition with songs of creation, the environmental ethos and work of our churches, schools, tidy towns, farming, other organisations, and individuals - will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 8pm.