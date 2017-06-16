Longford flood projects given €99k cash injection

€99,000 has been allocated for four projects under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme for County Longford.

The works for which the funding has been announced, are located at Lisduff, Lanesboro (€22,500); Ratharney, Abbeyshrule (€18,000); Creenagh, Longford (€40,500) and Mullagh, Longford (€18,000).

In one of his first initiatives, the new Minister of State for the OPW and Longford/Westmeath TD, Kevin 'Boxer' Moran remarked,"The funding for these very important schemes will greatly assist in the alleviation of flooding at these locations."