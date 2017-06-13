New wheelchair swing unveiled at St Christopher's Special School in Longford

The swing, which is housed under a roof to allow for use in all weather, was purchased using publicly-raised funds and the roof above it was erected by volunteers.



The staff at St Christopher's are very proud that the swing is there for those who need it.



It is their response to the challenge of catering for a need.



“Imagine an adult getting on the swing who has never in their life felt the swinging breeze on their face.



“The joy is immense and bringing that joy is our challenge,” said Oonagh Flynn at the launch.



The launch of the swing was attended by Victor Connell of Good2Talk, Fr Michael McGrath and Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly as well as the many volunteers responsible for bringing this simple pleasure to those who are bound to wheelchairs.



All of the staff and volunteers at St Christopher's - as well as those who will get to enjoy this swing - are very grateful to those who helped to raise the funds needed to make this swing a reality in the grounds of St Christopher's.