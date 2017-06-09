Longford Bikers Brunch on Monday as part of National Bike Week

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of all that’s great about bikes and cycling.

See below for events happening in Longford for Bike Week.

Saturday, June 10

Longford Triathlon Club: Kidathon

http://www.longfordtri.ie/tarmonator-triathlon-2017/

Sunday, June 11

Longford Triathlon Club: Tarmonator http://www.longfordtri.ie/tarmonator-triathlon-2017/

Monday, June 12

Bike to work day

Longford Bikers Brunch http://www.longfordbikersbrunch.com/registration.html

There are 22 bikes and 9 tandems on a first come first served basis

Limiting the event to 60 so 20 will need their own bikes

Goodies and lunch on the day free to all participants.

Over 18's only

Saturday, June 17

Longford Racing & Cycling Club: Family Cycle – Clondra Harbour

http://www.lcrc.ie/



Sunday, June 18

Longford Racing & Cycling Club: Longford Cycle Tour

http://www.lcrc.ie/

National Cycle to school day is part of BikeWeek events. Please contact your local National School for details.

Free bike maintenance workshop in Longford Town.