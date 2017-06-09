Longford Bikers Brunch on Monday as part of National Bike Week
Longford Bikers Brunch is on Monday, June 12.
National Bike week takes place from Saturday, June 10 to Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of all that’s great about bikes and cycling.
See below for events happening in Longford for Bike Week.
Saturday, June 10
Longford Triathlon Club: Kidathon
http://www.longfordtri.ie/tarmonator-triathlon-2017/
Sunday, June 11
Longford Triathlon Club: Tarmonator http://www.longfordtri.ie/tarmonator-triathlon-2017/
Monday, June 12
Bike to work day
Longford Bikers Brunch http://www.longfordbikersbrunch.com/registration.html
There are 22 bikes and 9 tandems on a first come first served basis
Limiting the event to 60 so 20 will need their own bikes
Goodies and lunch on the day free to all participants.
Over 18's only
Saturday, June 17
Longford Racing & Cycling Club: Family Cycle – Clondra Harbour
http://www.lcrc.ie/
Sunday, June 18
Longford Racing & Cycling Club: Longford Cycle Tour
http://www.lcrc.ie/
National Cycle to school day is part of BikeWeek events. Please contact your local National School for details.
Free bike maintenance workshop in Longford Town.
