Fifth annual Abbeyshrule run and family walk

The fifth annual Abbeyshrule 5/10k Run / Family Walk takes place on Sunday next, June 11 at 11.30am.

Organised by Abbeyshrule Canoe Club, participants can register for the Abbeyshrule 5/10k Run / Family Walk from 10am at The Rustic Inn or online at http://www.active.com/co-longford-ri/running/distance-running-races/abbeyshrule-5-10km-



The course is AAI measured and it is a flat fast run and great for a PB.



On behalf of the organising committee, James Byrne, assured participants of a warm welcome and plenty of fun. “We invite everyone to come along and avail of the opportunity to run/walk in one of Ireland's tidiest villages, Abbeyshrule.”



The cost of registration for the Abbeyshrule 5/10k Run / Family Walk is - Run €10 each entry/Walk €10 or €20 per family.



Proceeds from this year’s event are going to Abbeyshrule Canoe Club and Abbeyshrule Tidy Villages.



For more, check out the Abbeyshrule 5/10k Run facebook page.