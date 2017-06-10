Longford to reap benefits of €800,000 in housing adaptation funding

Almost €2 million will be made available in 2017 for Housing Adaptations for Older People and People with a Disability living in private houses in the Longford/Westmeath constituency.

A total of €770,740 (80% - €616,592 Exchequer Funding and 20% - €154,158 Local Authority Funding) is being made available in Longford and €1,197,989 is being made available in Westmeath (80% - €958,391 Exchequer Funding and 20% - €239,598 Local Authority Funding).

Grants of up to €30,000 are available for an adaptation, up to €8,000 for housing aid for older people and up to €6,000 for mobility aids. See full story on www.longfordleader.ie