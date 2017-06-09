Longford Leader property: Homes and holiday homes wanted for public auction

The Leinster Property Auction are now taking entries for their 45 day online auctions as well as their upcoming public auction event on July 20, which will be held as usual in The Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin.

At the company’s last auction event on May 11, a success rate of 88% was achieved on a wide range of property types from all counties in the province with sales ranging from €40,000 up to €1.2m.

There is currently strong demand for properties in Leinster, particularly for family homes and investments and the auction team are now inviting property owners who are thinking of selling to contact them to arrange for a free valuation.

The company’s auctions continue to attract strong interest and with thousands of registered buyers from Ireland and overseas, the auction team are confident they can continue to get strong results for their clients.

Before any property comes to the market, the auction team will agree a minimum reserve figure - giving the property owner total control over their minimum walkaway figure.

Bidding can also continue past the reserve price until the highest bidder has secured the property. There is no cost to enter a property into the company’s auctions, therefore no financial risk to the property owner in using their service.

The auction team are also taking entries for their specialised national ‘Holiday Home Property Auction’ which will also take place on July 20 in The Clarion Hotel.

This annual auction will offer holiday homes from across the country including sales in Leinster, Munster and Connacht.

With a huge marketing campaign booked in nationally and internationally surrounding the specialised event, this is an excellent opportunity for vendors thinking of selling their coastal or holiday home.

Company Director Patrick Folan noted: “The Holiday Home Property Auction will offer buyers the opportunity to view and purchase a wide range of holiday homes throughout the country.

“There will be a particular focus on coastal areas and also cottage style properties set on 2 to 5 acres of land, which there is a high demand for at present.

“Larger homes and period properties will also be included in the sale.

“Anyone looking to buy or sell a holiday home property this summer should make contact with the auction team and we will advise from there.

“As with all our auctions, there is no upfront cost to enter and each property will receive excellent exposure across Ireland and indeed abroad.

“We already have a large volume of buyers coming into the market looking for their perfect get-away or indeed retirement home and we are confident demand will be strong for properties.”

to arrange a free property valuation or for more information please contact the auction team on 01 687 5040 or visit www.leinsterpropertyauction.ie or www.holidayhomepropertyauction.ie.