Longford Leader Farming: IFA to meet with minister over GLAS payments debacle

By Aisling Kiernan

IFA Rural Development Chairman Joe Brady has told the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed that all farmers due a GLAS payment could be paid if he was prepared to pay farmers on the measures in their plan.

Mr Brady said that in many of the outstanding cases, a substantial part of the plan had already been approved.

“The Minister can and should allow the payment to proceed on such cases,” said Mr Brady before pointing that 2,200 farmers are still owed money under the Scheme.

“There is no doubt that the saga of delayed payments must not be repeated later in the year when all 50,000 farmers are due a GLAS payment.”

Meanwhile, the rural development chairman went on to say that of those farmers who have received payments, they were mainly in hen harrier and other designated area sites,

“ It is now important that the remaining 15% payment is made without any delay, as well as the remaining 15% payment to all GLAS farmers,” added Brady.

“The 15% payment is worth around €25m to farmers in the GLAS scheme.”

Meanwhile, IFA President Joe Healy is set to meet with Minister Creed in an effort to bring about a conclusion to the GLAS payments and to find out why there are difficulties with TAMS payments to 500 farmers.