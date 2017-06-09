Smiles aplenty in Longford as Boxer becomes OPW Minister

There were plenty of smiling faces along the shores of Lough Ree at the weekend as Longford Westmeath voters rolled out the red carpet to its newly installed Junior Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

The Independent Alliance TD assumed the mantle of Office of Public Works Minister of State from fellow non party TD Sean Canney last Friday (June 2).

An evening of merriment and exuberance took place at Athlone's Lough Ree Arms as well-wishers turned out the following evening to celebate the occasion with the former taximan.

A welcoming posse of artists spitting flames of fire greeted Mr Moran as he made his grand entrance.

Among the many to embrace the long serving public representative was Independent Longford County Cllr Mark Casey (pictured) as well as close family, friends and constituents.