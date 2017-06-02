Visitor ban at Regional Hospital Mullingar due to vomiting bug outbreak

The Regional Hospital Mullingar have imposed a 'No Visitor Ban' due to a small contained outbreak of Norovirus in the Medical Ward and restricted access across the rest of the hospital.

A spokesperson for Ireland East Hospital Group outlined that hospital management are asking to public not to visit the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

"Full infection control precautions have been put into place and we will update the public further as the situation changes."

Noroviruses are one of the most common causes of gastroenteritis (stomach bugs).



In the past, noroviruses have also been called 'winter vomiting viruses', 'small round structured viruses' or 'Norwalk-like viruses'.They belong to a group of viruses called 'caliciviruses'.

Symptoms include:

Nausea (often sudden onset)

Vomiting (often projectile)

Watery diarrhoea.

Some people may have a raised temperature, chills, muscle aches and headaches. Symptoms begin around 12 to 48 hours after becoming infected.

The illness is usually brief, with symptoms lasting only about 1 or 2 days. Most people make a full recovery within 1-2 days, however some people (usually the very young or elderly) may become very dehydrated and require hospital treatment.

For further information on Norovirus please visit the HPSC Norovirus page at http://www.hpsc.ie/A-Z/Gastroenteric/Norovirus/