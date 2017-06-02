IFA meets EU Food Safety Commissioner on Brazilian meat scandal

IFA National Livestock Chairman, Angus Woods met the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis in Dublin recently.

“I made it very clear to Commissioner Andriukaitis that the Brazilian meat scandal proved there are systematic failures in the controls in Brazil and the EU can no longer credibly rely on the authorities there to certify meat exports to the EU,” added Mr Woods, before pointing out that since the ‘Weak Flesh scandal’ story broke in the Brazilian media on March 17 last, the real story regarding the sheer extent and political involvement was only beginning to emerge in Brazil.

“It is incredible that the EU Commission was only made aware of the issue through media reports.

“Attempts by the Brazilian authorities to try to confine the scandal to a limited number of establishments are not credible, when the reports indicate that the Government inspection and control authorities were operating fraudulently and taking bribes from processors to buy certificates.”

Mr Woods said the EU Commission Food and Veterinary Office (FVO) had undertaken a number of investigations on standards in Brazil and he called for those reports to be published immediately.

“These latest scandals and ongoing difficulties in Brazil point to a systematic breakdown of standards and controls,” he continued.

“Based on previous FVO reports and the work of the IFA/Irish Farmers Journal investigation in 2006/2007, the EU Commission is fully aware of the failure of the Brazil authorities to meet EU standards.”

The IFA Livestock leader then went on to say that the EU Commission must withdraw from trade talks with Mercosur while this investigation in Brazil was ongoing.

“Standards and controls have to be at the centre of any trade discussions,” he added, before pointing out that the EU Commission cannot stand over negotiations with the Mercosur group against the backdrop of the very serious issues raised in Brazil.

“The latest developments also highlight the need for a strong policy on standards in the context of Brexit.

“In the IFA policy document on Brexit we have set out very clearly the need for equivalent standards on food safety, animal health, welfare and the environment, and the need for the application of the Common External Tariff for imports to both the EU and UK”.