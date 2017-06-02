Traditional 'Day in the Bog' for Clondra Heritage Festival

The village of Clondra will be bursting with Irish tradition this Bank Holiday weekend as the Clondra Heritage Festival, which will include a traditional ‘Day in the Bog, kicks off.

The annual ‘Day in the Bog’ will take place on Sunday June 4 at 1pm and promises to be a very enjoyable day of traditional turf-cutting with a slane and wheelbarrows.

“A day in the bog started five or six years ago and it has gone from strength to strength ever since,” said committee member, Des McPartland, of the upcoming event.

“Even the youngsters are getting into it. They catch the turf and put it into wheelbarrows.

“We had a few bad days in the past, weatherwise, but hopefully we’ll get a good day this year.”

There will be a wide range of activities for all the family on the day, including rock climbing, zorbing on the canal, boxty-making, kayaking, horse-shoeing, tea at the bog and plenty more.

“There will be a horse-drawn carriage into the bog, and on the Harbour, there will be ladies making potato cake and pancakes,” said Mr McPartland, adding that there will be plenty to keep the kids entertained.

“And there will be a wheelbarrow race down the road, which will be good fun. Then there will be country music in the Richmond Inn for the rest of the night, with all local musicians performing.”

'A Day in the Bog' kicks off in Clondra at 1pm on Sunday.