Loch Gowna National School is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Saturday, June 3.

Proceedings will get underway at 3pm with Mass in the local church and this will be followed by a tour of the school and the launch of a 50th anniversary book entitled 'Golden Memories' at 5.30pm in the Pikers Lodge.

Bishop Francis Duffy will officiate at the Mass and everyone is weklcome to attend.