STOP suicide hosts Lanterns of Hope Festival in Sligo

STOP Suicide is hosting the Lanterns of Hope Festival in Stephen Street Carpark, Sligo at 6pm on June 16 next.

This is a free family event with eco-friendly lanterns being released at the end of the night.

Music will be provided from 6pm with several local artists including Tabby O’Callaghan, This Side Up, Deja Groove as well as lots more, in situ.

For more information on how to purchase a lantern, check out the organisation’s Facebook page or log onto www.stopsuicide.ie