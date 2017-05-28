WEATHER: Longford can expect a return to bright, sunny spells

Most people just shrugged their shoulders and got on with the business of Saturday mornings - bringing kids to football training and what not - but more than a few lamented the 13 degree drop in temperature from two days earlier.

But Sunday morning is, again as predicted, a lot better and the rain has gone, and while the massive heat of mid week is a memory, it's not bad!

Met Éireann say Sunday will be dry, with some bright or sunny spells, but with a good deal of cloud. Maximum temperatures 16 to 18 Celsius, in light northeasterly or variable breezes.



Sunday night will be mostly overcast, with outbreaks of rain extending northwards across the province of Leinster to all parts in the early night.



The rain may be persistent in some areas, but overall amounts are expected to be relatively small. Patches of mist and fog will develop also, especially on hills and coasts.



Mild, with minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 Celsius, in light east to northeast or variable breezes.



Monday morning will be mostly cloudy at first, with patches of rain or drizzle early on, but it will brighten up gradually during the morning and the rest of the day will be mostly dry, with sunny spells and just a slight chance of one or two isolated showers.



Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 Celsius, in light north to northwest or variable breezes.