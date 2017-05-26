World MS Day 2017 to help support people living with Multiple Sclerosis in county Longford

World MS Day 2017 will take place on Wednesday, May 31 and the theme this year is Life with MS, raising awareness of Multiple Sclerosis for people living with MS in County Longford and their families.

MS Ireland, the national organisation providing vital services, information and support to people with MS, is highlighting the challenges of life with MS including MS attacks, mobility issues, cognitive difficulties and the crucial need for increased neuro rehabilitation services.



To support World MS Day please text STEPS to 50300 and donate €4. Events are planned across Ireland to mark World MS Day 2017 including 9,000 Steps for MS which will see supporters running, walking or dancing 9,000 Steps (6.5k) with colleagues, friends or family.



Funds raised will directly help in services provision locally, in particular, physiotherapy, counselling and respite at the national MS Care Centre. Please visit www.ms-society.ie for mo re information on World MS Day 2017 events.

MS Ireland, will hold a World MS Day event at Leinster House on Wednesday, May 31 to raise awareness of essential neuro rehabilitation services for people with Multiple Sclerosis.



Ava Battles, Chief Executive, MS Ireland comments: “Life with Multiple Sclerosis is greatly impacted by the availability of neurology and neurorehabilitation servic es and this World MS Day we are calling for an increase in resources for neurology services in Ireland that match the need, ensuring access to care and support on time. Early identification of MS, early treatment with an appropiate medication and timely neurorehabilitation can improve functioning, reduce s ymptoms, and delay or prevent disability accumulation or deterioration.”



Neurology services in Ireland:



* The number of specialist nurses is significantly below what is recommended for our population with less than half the recommended number of MS nurses



* Every hospital group exceeds the ratio for consultant neurologists for our population



*No centre has MRI access for routine referrals in under two months and seven of the eleven neurology centres cannot get access within one year of referral.



* Lack of access to neurorehabilitation services including therapies such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy. Ireland should have nine community neurorehabilition teams. There are currently only three in the entire counry and these are only partially staffed



Multiple Sclerosis, meaning ‘many scars’, is the most common neurological disease of young adults and affects more than 9,000 people in Ireland. MS affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age. There is currently no known cause or cure for the condition.

MS symptoms include impaired mobility and vision, severe fatigue and cognitive difficulties. The impact of MS on individuals, their families and the community can undermine the resilience that is needed for individuals to remain purposeful and in control of their lives. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS.