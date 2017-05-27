Fine Gael Longford AGM elects new officers

The Longford branch of Fine Gael held its AGM on Thursday, April 20 last.

The chairperson, Richard Wilkinson; Deputy Peter Burke TD and councillors Colm Murray, Peggy Nolan, John Browne, Michael Carrigy and Paul Ross were in attendance.

A number of matters both local and of national interest were discussed and this was followed by the election of officers.

New officers include chairperson, Richard Wilkinson; Secretary, Lorcan Gearty; Treasurer, Jack Kerr and PRO, Mary Toher.

The branch would like to thank everyone who contributed so generously to the recent national Fine Gael collection.