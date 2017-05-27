Stonepark community auction to take place today

A massive auction takes place in the Mastertech business park on Saturday, May 27, and all proceeds will go to the Stonepark community, where the GAA club has announced an ambitious development plan whilst a major extension to the local school is already underway.

The organisers are doing a last minute round up for items that members of the public would like to volunteer for sale. Ideally they are looking for unwanted gifts, vouchers, office equipment, good quality toys and general bric a brac. Also popular are gym equipment, bicycles, tools, kitchenware, pictures and electronics.

The venue for the monster auction will be the old Sale Warehouse premises in the Mastertech business park and it will get underway at 3pm sharp on Saturday. If you have something that you think would be suitable for the auction and you are willing to donate then call any of these numbers and they will arrange collection: Pat on 086 8592742 or PJ on 086 8121594.