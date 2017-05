Kenagh GAA is readying itself for a fundraising event.

Entrants are being invited to take on a 5km or 10km run and walk this Sunday, May 28 at 12 noon.

Entry fee is €15 for adults and €7.50 for U18s.

Register from 10.15am to 11.30am or at www.runireland.com.

Prizes and refreshments afterwards.

The club would like to thank sponsors Engine Lab Software and Nally's Topaz.