Longford Leader Farming: Outrage over GLAS payments delays

53 farmers in Co Longford are still waiting for GLAS payments

Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy has hit out at Minister Michael Creed for failing to ensure that all 2016 GLAS payments were made by the end of April.

Deputy Murphy said that the latest figures obtained by Fianna Fáil through a parliamentary question revealed that nationally there are more than 3,000 farmers still waiting on their 2016 GLAS payments.

“Farmers throughout the country are getting increasingly frustrated and angry at this ongoing situation,” the local TD fumed.

The latest figures indicate that a total of 576 GLAS 1 & 2 farmers in counties Galway and Roscommon are still waiting on 85% of their 2016 payment.

A further 136 farmers in Co Roscommon are still awaiting payment while 440 farmers in Co Galway have also been left waiting.

The figures also show that 99 GLAS 1 & 2 farmers in Co Leitrim are still waiting on the bulk of their payment while 53 farmers in Co Longford are in the same situation.

66 farmers in Co Westmeath also continue to waiting for payments to be made.

“This is not good enough and it is simply beyond a joke at this stage,” Deputy Murphy continued. “Farmers are now reporting serious cash flow issues as a result of these extensive delays.

“The Minister is neglecting farmers who have invested thousands of Euro in the scheme and who have made plans in anticipation of these payments.

“Indeed many farmers who have contacted my constituency office are under increasing pressure from the banks and they are struggling to make ends meet.”