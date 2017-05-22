Water woes in Ballymahon

Burst water pipes in and around Ballymahon have caused major disruption to water supply in the area this morning.

A serious burst at Terlickin, outside the town occurred last week and Irish Water has confirmed that the matter should be resolved by this afternoon.

Meanwhile, two bursts occurred outside the national school in the town - one last night, the other this morning.

Cllr Paul Ross (FG) said that people in the locality are “fed up” with what he described as “water disruption every week”.

“A fella from Ballymahon rang me this morning and said that he has had no water since last night,” the local area representative continued.

“The mains in Ballymahon is weak and when one burst occurs, Irish Water turns the water off - then when it is fixed, the water is turned back on and you have then what is called a hammerhead effect - this is where the water surges after being turned back on and another burst subsequently occurs.”

Cllr Ross went on to say that this has happened in and around Ballymahon too many times now and people were becoming more and more frustrated with the situation.

“Irish Water informed Longford Co Council recently that it was lowering the water pressure and installing more values in Ballymahon’s water system,” he added.

“It said these measures would prevent bursts, but to be honest the move has made no difference whatsoever.

“There has been two bursts outside the school in Ballymahon over the last 24 hours and to tell you the truth it is happening on a weekly basis.”

The local area representative in Ballymahon went on to say there was a major burst last week at Terlickin, Ballymahon.

This, he added, served as a huge disruption to the water supply in the area.

“The measures that Irish Water have introduced in recent times are not working,” fumed Cllr Ross.

“This sticky plaster approach is not working and is costing money.

“The simple fact is that the entire water network in the town of Ballymahon needs to be overhauled and it needs to be done sooner rather than later.”

Meanwhile, Irish Water has also confirmed that it is repairing a burst water main which is causing disruptions at Cartronlebagh and the surrounding areas in Longford.

“Works have an estimated completion time of 5pm on May 22,” said Irish Water.

“If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LON010644.”