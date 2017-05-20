Longford Garda honoured

Longford town native, David Donnelly is currently a Garda detective based in Carrick-on-Shannon and he was one of a number of Gardaí who received medals of commendation for policing excellence at a ceremony in Sligo recently.

Attached to the Sligo Leitrim Division, Det Garda Donnelly received the medal for policing excellence in investigating serious crime in the Leitrim area.

At the same event gardaí from the Sligo Leitrim Division also received their 1916 commemoration medals.

Det Garda Donnelly is married to local woman Sharon Dunne and the couple live with their young family on the outskirts of Longford town.