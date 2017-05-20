N4 merits prioritisation says Longford/Westmeath TD

Deputy Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD for Longford Westmeath last week secured a debate with Transport Minister Shane Ross regarding the extension of the N4.

He said that the extension of the N4 from Mullingar to Rooskey was badly needed and requested that the money be awarded in the review of the Capital Plan.

“The Minister highlighted that he has received a number of representations from myself and the Longford Fine Gael Councillors and stated that the road safety concerns that we raised may serve as a reason for this project in particular to be prioritised when the review of the capital plan takes place,” he said.

