ILOL-Longford catering skills course more popular than ever

Continued success to the Catering and Life Skills programme graduates of 2016/17 who received their awards recently at the EDI centre, Mastertech Business Park, Longford.

The successful trainees achieved a QQI Level 4 award in Catering. Most have continued on to further education or employment.

Employment was mostly obtained locally while some have travelled abroad to broaden their horizons.

Educational opportunities afforded by the Catering and Life Skills Programme include Culinary Arts at QQI level 6 undertaken over two years on a day release basis with the student working In the prestigious Sheraton Hotel and studying at Institute of Technology Athlone. The VTOS business courses in Templemicheal College Longford was the preferred option for others.

Center Parcs Chris Ruston - Ireland Implementation Manager and Tracy Walker both from Center Parcs UK were very impressed with the facilities available to trainees of the Catering and Life Skills Programme and indeed the services on offer from the EDI Centre on their recent visit to the premises.

Chris Ruston made assurances that the 5 Star holiday venue would directly employ staff from the local area where the possible.

The Catering and life skills Programme is Currently recruiting for the 2017/18 Programme and indeed with the advent of Center Parcs in Ballymahon this programme expects to be more popular than ever.

This is a an ETB Local Training Initiative for people who are unemployed or in receipt of a Disability allowance. It is a 40 week full time programme. Allowances – Childcare/Travel /accommodation are available depending on individual circumstances.

Further information from – Elizabeth /Mandy - 043 3348084 / Email - cateringprogramme@edilongford.ie