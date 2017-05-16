Longford Volunteer Centre to showcase positive impact of volunteering

To mark National Volunteering Week 2017, which is running from May 15 to 21, the Longford Volunteer Centre will host a coffee morning on Thursday, May 18 from 10.30am - 12 noon at their Earl Street base. While Centre representatives also will be in Longford Shopping Centre from 12.30pm - 2pm.

National Volunteering Week is an annual event which showcases the fantastic work done by volunteers across the country; how people can get involved in volunteering and how your local Volunteer Centre can support you.

This year’s National Volunteering Week will focus on health and well-being by showcasing the positive impact volunteering can have on those that volunteer. To mark the week, Volunteer Ireland and the network of Volunteer Centres and Volunteering Information Services will launch a report on the impact that volunteering has on the health and well-being of volunteers.

Terri Doherty, Coordinator of Longford Volunteer Centre explained “Volunteers do tremendous work all over Ireland giving their time for charities and their local communities. We often talk about the impact volunteers have on the people and organisations they volunteer with and now we want to shine a light on the impact it has on the volunteer themselves.”

“Gaining new skills, making friends, building confidence and feeling part of the community are all part and parcel of being a volunteer. While a lot of people begin volunteering because they’d like to give something back, many volunteers find that they actually get more from the experience than they give.”

To celebrate National Volunteering Week, Volunteer Centres and Volunteering Information Services across Ireland are hosting Open Days where people can drop in and learn more about volunteering.

There’s no obligation and no pressure – just come and see what it’s all about! We are hosting a coffee morning in the Volunteer Centre on Thursday, May 18 along with an information stand in the shopping centre that afternoon. For more information see http://volunteerlongford.ie/

Ms Doherty added “We are part of a national network of Volunteer Centres across the country and we are here to support anyone who wants to volunteer in Longford. I encourage anyone who is thinking about volunteering to visit us this week and find out how you can get involved.”