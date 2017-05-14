Minister Ross must move to establish Bus Éireann stakeholder forum

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport Robert Troy TD has called on Minister Shane Ross to set out a timeline for the establishment of a stakeholder forum tasked with mapping out a sustainable future for Bus Éireann.

Deputy Troy made the comments after Siptu and Unite trade union members voted to accept Labour Court recommendations aimed at resolving the on-going dispute at Bus Éireann.

Deputy Troy said, “The decision by Siptu and Unite members to support the Labour Court recommendations is a positive development and will assist in bringing this long-running dispute to an end. Workers have signaled willingness to compromise and I hope management are receptive to this.

“It’s been well acknowledged that there are serious structural problems facing Bus Éireann which need to be resolved to secure the future of the company. Amending workers contracts alone will not resolve the problems facing the company. Minister Ross needs to acknowledge this and recognise that workers and management need assistance in planning a sustainable future for the company.

“Minister Ross has committed to establishing a stakeholder forum to examine the future of Bus Éireann and the steps that need to be taken to help the company grow in the future. This proposal was endorsed by the Labour Court but unfortunately Minister Ross has remained silent on the issue in recent weeks.

“Minister Ross needs to set out a definitive timeline for the establishment of this stakeholder forum. I raised this issue in the Dáil with the Minister on Wednesday and pressed the urgency of the situation. Delaying its establishment will only serve to undermine the future of Bus Éireann,” concluded Deputy Troy.