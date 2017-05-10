Older people in Longford urged to contact Citizens’ Assembly

Age Action, Ireland’s leading advocacy organisation for older people, has urged people in Longford to make submissions to the Citizens’ Assembly, which will now consider the challenges and opportunities of an ageing population.

The Assembly was set up by the Government to look at a range of issues including the eighth amendment to the Constitution, fixed term parliaments, referendums, climate change and planning for an ageing population.

Naomi Feely, Senior Policy Officer with Age Action, said: “Age Action is strongly encouraging people to get involved. This is an opportunity for everyone to have their say on what we need to do to make Ireland the best country in the world in which to grow old.

“How can we support older people in rural Ireland? What needs to be done to ensure we have a fair, effective, State Pension system? How can we ensure people have choice in the care they get and can stay at home as long as possible?

“These are the kinds of questions the Assembly needs to answer and you have the opportunity to put them on the agenda.

Individual older people

“Age Action will be making our own submission but we believe the Assembly needs to hear from individual older people and their families in Longford to ensure that they get a full understanding of what it is like to grow old in Ireland.

“It’s so important to have your say, to set out in a short letter or email what you think Ireland must do to make ageing in this country something positive, that protects the dignity and independence of all older people.”

All documents received by the Assembly secretariat may be listed on the website, in order of date received and displayed with a name/name of organisation and the title of the submission.

Submissions can be made online at www.citizensassembly.ie or by post to Citizens’ Assembly, 16 Parnell Square, Dublin 1, to arrive no later than Friday, May 19, 2017.