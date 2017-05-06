Longford's first weekly stroke support group

Mullingar & Longford’s first ever weekly support group for stroke survivors will be launched by Irish Heart and members of the Mullingar Regional Hospital stroke team at a public information evening in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar on Thursday, May 18 next.

The group is the 16th in a network of stroke clubs being developed by Irish Heart around the country, after research among stroke survivors revealed the high importance they place on weekly support to aid their recovery.

The aim of the Group is to offer support, assistance, advice and physical therapies, as well as a social outlet, to stroke survivors and their carers. Weekly meetings will commence shortly after the public meeting. Membership is free and will be open to anyone who has had a stroke, or been affected by the condition.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Prof Clare Fallon, Consultant Physician & Stroke Lead in Mullingar Regional Hospital said: “A stroke is an illness in which part of the brain is suddenly severely damaged or destroyed. Strokes affect different people in different ways, depending on the type of stroke, the area of the brain affected and the extent of the brain injury, and the impact can range from very mild to severely devastating.

“Rehabilitation and support services are crucial in helping to minimise the effects of stroke and reduce the impact on the person’s and family’s lives. We are delighted to partner with Irish Heart to provide a weekly Support Group to all those in Mullingar & Longford affected by stroke.”







Chris Macey, Head of Advocacy, Irish Heart added: “There are more than 50,000 people in Ireland living with the effects of stroke. Research carried out for the Irish Heart Foundation by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland shows that weekly support groups are vital in assisting stroke survivors to regain their independence and improve their quality of life. We are determined to ensure that stroke sufferers in Mullingar & Longford and every community in the country have access to a support group.”

The launch of the Stroke Support Group will take place in the Mullingar Park Hotel, Mullingar from 6.30pm to 8.15pm on Thursday, May 18 next. Key speakers will include Prof Fallon, Chris Macey and other guest speakers.

Anyone who wishes to attend the meeting should Email advocacy@irishheart.ie or sineadTgallagher@hse.ie or phone Sinead on 044 9340221 bleep 229