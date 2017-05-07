Arva prepares for ‘Enterprise Town’

Arva has been selected as Bank of Ireland ‘Enterprise Town’ in 2017.

Bank of Ireland are very excited to host the ‘Enterprise Town’ initiative in Arva on Friday, May 26 and are delighted to see the great level of support from the local communities for the initiative.

Bank of Ireland is calling on businesses and community groups in Arva to get involved.

Businesses, clubs and societies interested in taking part in the free event can register by emailing Nicole Greaney, Branch Manager Arva on nicole.greaney@boi.com or calling into the Arva branch to speak to a member of staff.

Pictured above at the launch of Arva Enterprise Town are front row l to r; Mark Greaney (Bank of Ireland Business & Agri Manager), Nicole Greaney (Bank of Ireland Arva Manager) and Kieran Tuite (Head of Bank of Ireland Cavan & Monaghan).

Back; Eamon Gray (Enterprise Town committee member), Michael Ellis (Enterprise Town committee member), Padraig Brady (local business owner), Noel Lynch (Enterprise Town committee member), Ronnie Duke (local business owner). Committee members not pictured: Barney Cully, Cormac O'Donnell and Ann Mallon.