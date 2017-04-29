Nominate Longford’s GP of the Year

GPBuddy.ie, Ireland’s most widely used online resource for GPs, has announced details of the 2017 National GP Awards, in association with Affidea Ireland.

The annual GPBuddy Awards recognise excellence, innovation and collaboration among GPs in Ireland. Nominations are invited across 12 categories and the winners will be announced on Friday, September 22 at a ceremony hosted by television personality and GP, Dr Pixie McKenna, in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel.

Healthcare professionals throughout Longford can nominate themselves or a colleague by Friday, July 14, while patients are encouraged to vote for a Longford GP of their choice in the Patients’ Choice Award.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Dr Pixie McKenna said: “I am really happy to be part of such a positive, inspiring event. The Awards are a wonderful acknowledgement of the pivotal role played by our GPs. As a practicing GP myself, I am acutely aware of the need for collaboration between healthcare professionals in order to deliver the highest quality care to patients. I am delighted to see this collaboration being recognised.”

As the first and only awards ceremony of its kind in Ireland, the GPBuddy Awards offer a unique opportunity to celebrate the dedication, commitment and innovation of the country’s GP community.

As Dr Shane McKeogh of GPBuddy.ie explains: “The challenges and difficulties faced by the Irish healthcare sector are widely reported. We set up the GP Awards in 2016 as a means of recognising the tireless efforts of those working on the ground to improve the lives of patients all over the country. The Awards provide a rare opportunity for our unsung heroes in General Practice to be honoured, while celebrating and networking with colleagues from across the profession. We were overwhelmed by the response last year and we look forward to building on that success in 2017, in conjunction with our new sponsor Affidea.”

2017 Award Categories:

· GP of the Year

· Establishing GP of the Year

· Practice Nurse of the Year

· GP Trainee of the Year

· GP Trainer of the Year

· Rural Practice of the Year

· Patients’ Choice Award

· Practice Admin of the Year

· Best GP/ Hospital Collaboration

· GPs in the Media

· GP Research of the Year

· Innovation in Practice Award

Tom Finn, CEO of title sponsor Affidea Ireland, commented: “GPs are the cornerstone in the provision of primary care to the Irish people. Affidea is delighted to partner with the GPBuddy National GP Awards to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of GPs around the country. As we move in the right direction towards treating and diagnosing more patients in a primary care setting and reducing pressures on hospitals, the role of the GP will continue to grow and adapt, so it is vital that a platform exists to recognise excellent practices.”

The closing date for entries to the GPBuddy Awards is Friday, July 14. To enter or nominate an individual or organisation, please visitwww.gpbuddyawards.ie. Entry forms will also be available at participating GP practices.