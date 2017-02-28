Local events to mark National Tree Week 2017 in Longford

National Tree Week is an annual event organised by the Tree Council of Ireland, supported by Coillte to raise awareness of and promote the planting and care of trees around Ireland.



Applegreen made the TREEmendous announcement as CEO Bob Etchingham, Kevin Hutchinson, President of the Tree Council of Ireland and Top Irish Biologist, Eanna Ni Lamhna along with their little helper Lily, dug deep to plant the first of over 100 Crab Apple trees they will donate to their stores nationwide as part of the annual event.

An exciting calendar of tree themed events is planned to take place around the country, to see what’s planned in your neck of the woods and in Co. Longford be sure to log on the Tree Council Website – www.treecouncil.ie

Applegreen is encouraging individuals, families, schools and local communities to get up, get out and explore the trees, parks and forests in their local areas and participate in and support events taking place around the country from 5 – 12 March.

As sponsors of National Tree Week 2017 Applegreen stores will be working with their local communities to plant crab apple saplings at over 100 locations nationwide helping to contribute to a better and more sustainable environment for Ireland.

Speaking at the launch event in Lusk, Applegreen CEO Bob Etchingham said, “Applegreen is delighted to be sponsoring National Tree Week for the first time in 2017. At Applegreen we are committed to playing our part in achieving a more sustainable future for Ireland. We want to encourage all of our customers and the public to show their love for trees, either by planting them, learning about them or simply getting outside and enjoying them. We hope that people will get involved in all of the events that are taking place in their local area during Applegreen National Tree Week 2017”.

According to most recent research carried out by the Heritage Council, 40% of children in Ireland between the ages of 7 – 11 have never climbed a tree and 10% have never visited a forest or a wooded area.

The commencement of National Tree Week 2017 will be officially marked with a tree planting event in the National Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, Dublin on Sunday, 5 March at 2pm.

#ApplegreenTreeWeek