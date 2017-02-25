Midlands Simon hosts annual Bridal & Occasion Wear Extravaganza

Calling all brides-to-be, Mother of the Bride and debutantes...Do you want the wedding or debs dress of your dreams for a fraction of the high street cost while helping a worthy cause?

Then make your way to Midlands Simon Shop, Main Street, Tullamore for their Annual Bridal and Occasion wear extravaganza where both new and pre-loved dresses and accessories will be on sale for one day only on Sunday, March 5 from 12 noon until 5 pm.

In addition to making great savings without having to compromise on looking fabulous, savvy shoppers who buy one of the gorgeous dresses have the added benefit of knowing that the proceeds will help fund the important work of Midlands Simon Community in helping to end homelessness in the midlands region. Pre-loved high quality clothes donations are also welcome, in advance, at any of the Midlands Simon shops for inclusion in the extravaganza.

This one day only event boasts a number of beautiful brand new dresses as well as pre-worn wedding dresses, in a variety of fashionable styles, sourced from all around the midland region. There will also be bridesmaids’ dresses, mother of the bride outfits, shoes, veils and accessories. Graduation dresses and occasion wear dresses will also be on sale including high street fashion labels including Heidi Higgins, Monsoon, Coast, Karen Millen, Ted Baker, French Connection, Avalon, Michael H and Peruzzi.

There's no appointment required but eager customers are advised to get down early to view the full selection.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to find the dress of your dreams.