Streete Parish Park to host defibrillation demonstration

Streete Parish Park committee would like to invite you to come along on Wednesday 1 March at 9.00pm to listen to a short talk by Gearóid Oman.

Gearóid is a Paramedic with the Midland Ambulance Service and first aid instructor with Slán Sábháilte. He has kindly offered to give a demonstration on defibrillators.

He will discuss where defibrillator should be located and how they should be maintained. He will give a demonstration on how they are used and discuss defibrillator training and first aid training.

We would encourage all the clubs and groups in the parish and surrounding areas to come along to see how defibrillators in the community can be utilised.

This talk will be appropriate to both groups who currently have defibrillator and those considering getting one. For more information call 087 1375222.