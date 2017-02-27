Vote for Kenagh's Pat in 'Golden' volunteer

Kenagh’s Pat Horkan is the Longford Community Games Golden Jubilee Volunteer nominee and he will be competing against volunteers from the other thirty-one counties for the overall national accolade.

Pat will attend a gala presentation dinner in the Shamrock Lodge Hotel, Athlone on Saturday, March 18 and details of how Longford folk can vote for and support Pat were published in a special supplement in the Irish Independent on Tuesday, February 21.

Longford Community Games Secretary Shirley Maloney congratulated Pat Horkan and told the Leader, “Pat has been an invaluable member of the Kenagh Community Games committee for the past number of years. He has acted as Chairperson and Secretary on the area committee.

“There had not been any Community Games activity in Kenagh for several years and Pat, along with a small committee, managed to rejuvenate Community Games in the area.”

Ms Maloney outlined; “Pat has been very successful in running fundraising activities in the area and he also has acted as manager for several teams over the last few years including indoor soccer, draughts, futsal and gaelic football.

“Several of these teams won county competitions and this year the futsal team won silver medals in the Leinster competition.”

Ms Maloney outlined that Pat also served as coordinator for several events at County level including Gaelic football and futsal over the past couple of years.

He also has been responsible for organising the pitch marking activities and helping with events for the county track and field finals over the past few years.

The County Secretary concluded; “We are urging the people of Kenagh and throughout Longford to please show their support for Pat by casting your vote.”