Volunteers are needed in Longford to support work of Make-A-Wish Ireland

Twenty local volunteers are needed in Longford on Wish Day, which takes place on Friday, March 31 to celebrate and support the work of Make-A-Wish Ireland.

The call for volunteers is to support Make-A-Wish Ireland’s flagship fundraising day. Volunteers are simply asked to give a few hours of their time to sell wristbands and badges for €2 each in their local area.

Make-A-Wish is funded entirely through donations and fundraising. To support the ongoing happiness they give to children and their families from Longford and throughout Ireland, Make-A-Wish needs the help of volunteers in Longford to continue their important work.

Irene Timmins Head of Fundraising for Make-A-Wish said: “Last year in Longford we were able to make memories for two brave local children and their families. The value of these memories is truly immeasurable. Make-A-Wish offers positivity in an extremely dark and anxious time. Every child deserves that.

“We are approaching our 2,000th wish for Irish kids which would not be possible without our volunteers. All we are asking is a few hours from the people of Longford on Friday, March 31 to sell some of our wish bands and badges, which cost €2 each, with 100% of proceeds to Make-A-Wish.

“Wishes make memories that last many lifetimes, but we cannot make them without our volunteers.”

Wish Day will take place across Ireland on March 31 and Make-A-Wish volunteers will be located throughout Longford.



To sign up to volunteer visit www.makeawish.ie or contact Daragh on (01) 2052011 / volunteer@makeawish.ie